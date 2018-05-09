Eden Mill's single malt whisky fetches world record price

Bottle number one of 300 from the distillery in St Andrews was sold at auction for £7100.

Rare: Just 100 bottles will be sold. Eden Mill

A single malt has fetched a record price at auction for the first release from a distillery.

Bottle number one of 300 from Eden Mill distillery in St Andrews was sold for £7100 through an online auctioneer site.

The malt - the first to be distilled and bottled in St Andrews for nearly 160 years - will now go on general sale at £500.

Whisky enthusiasts will have to be quick if they want to obtain a bottle, though, as only 100 will be sold to the public, with the rest being auctioned off or given to distillery employees.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: "This auction has given whisky enthusiasts the chance to own a piece of history.

"For our first ever single malt whisky to be rewarded with the prestige of a world record sale is the pinnacle of what has been a journey filled with experimentation and passion, fuelled by the entire Eden Mill team's tireless pursuit of bringing whisky distilling back to the region.

"The Limited Release offers whisky connoisseurs the chance to secure historic bottles containing the first drops of spirit distilled in St Andrews since the Seggie Distillery closed in 1860."

Sean McGlone, managing director of Whisky Auctioneer, added: "We were absolutely delighted here at Whisky Auctioneer to have been involved in the sale of the first bottling of Eden Mill Single Malt whisky.

"As an auctioneer, the only thing that excites us as much as old whisky is a brand new one."

