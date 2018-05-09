Passenger dies after car careers off Highland road

Shaun Allan, 26, was fatally injured following the collision on the B851 on Wednesday.

Shaun Allan: He was a passenger in the car that crashed. PA

A man has died after a car careered off a road in the Highlands.

Shaun Allan, 26, from Inverness, died following the one vehicle collision on the B851 shortly before 7am on Wednesday.

He was a passenger in the Ford Focus RS that came off the road near the area of Farr.

The driver of the car was also taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

An investigation was carried out at the scene and the road reopened shortly after 2pm.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Allan's family and friends at this time.

"We are continuing our enquiries into the collision and I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

"We would ask that anybody who saw the vehicle - an orange Ford Focus - on the B851 before the collision gets in touch on 101."

