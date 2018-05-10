Three charged after 'assault' leaves man with face injury

Two men and one woman have been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

Arrests: Three have been charged over 'assault'.

Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged street assault in Aberdeen.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital where he required treatment to a facial injury following an incident in George Street on Saturday night.

Two men aged 30 and 31 and one 27-year-old woman all from Aberdeen have been charged with the alleged attack and will now appear at the city's Sherrif Court on Thursday.

The arrests were made following enquiries by police including extensive CCTV work.

PC Wallace Dickson, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who shared our earlier appeal for information and to those who provided information."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.