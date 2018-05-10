Climber rescued after becoming stuck 80ft down cliff

Coastguard teams and a helicopter brought the man, 20, to safety as darkness fell.

Cliffs: Area at the northern tip of Shetland. by Colin Smith

A climber has been rescued by coastguard teams and a helicopter after becoming stuck 80ft down a cliff in Shetland.

The 20-year-old man was unable to move from the bottom of a cliff at Point of Fethaland around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The cliffs are at the northern tip of Shetland.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Lerwick and Hillswick were called out and performed a rope rescue as darkness fell on the area.

The man was brought to the top of the cliffs and was then airlifted to Tingwall airfield by the coastguard's Rescue 900 helicopter.

He was then handed over to paramedics, a coastguard spokesman said.

