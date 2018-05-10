Search for missing man last seen in car four days ago

Martyn Cruickshanks, 36, was last seen within a silver Audi Estate car in Oban on Sunday.

Martyn Cruickshanks: Missing since Sunday. Police Scotland

A search is under way for a missing Oban man who was last seen in a car four days ago.

Martyn Cruickshanks was spotted in Oban town centre at around 9pm on Sunday and friends have described the disappearance as "out of character".

The 36-year-old, who is described as 5ft 10 with a heavy build and bald head, was within a silver Audi Estate Car when last seen.

Inspector Mark Stephen, Area Inspector for Oban, Lorn & the Isles said: "Martyn has not been in contact with his family or friends in the last few days which I'm told is very out of character.

"Anyone who has seen him since Sunday 6 May at 9pm or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts should contact police at Oban immediately.

"I also appeal to Martyn directly to contact either police or a family member to let us know that he is safe and well."

