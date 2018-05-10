Double decker sightseeing coach bursts into flames on A82

Firefighters tackled the blaze, which ripped through the 60-seater bus near Inverness.

A coach has been destroyed after bursting into flames on a Highland road.

The 60-seat double decker caught fire on the A82 near Inverness shortly after 9am on Thursday.

There were no passengers aboard the City Sightseeing bus at the time and nobody was injured.

The A82 was shut in both directions near Torvean Golf Course and drivers were told to avoid the area.

City Sightseeing Inverness managing director Freda Newton said: "There was a fire on a City Sightseeing bus while it was travelling on the A82 towards Inverness this morning.

"There were no passengers on board and the driver disembarked unharmed. The fire service and police arrived at the scene swiftly. We are now investigating the cause."

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: "We had a call at 9.16am about a bus which had caught alight.

"We extinguished it using three hose jets and foam."

