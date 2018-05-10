Pensioner injured in crash between mobility scooter and car
Police were called to Station Road in Kinross, Perth and Kinross, on Thursday.
An elderly man has been left seriously injured following a crash between his mobility scooter and a car.
Police were called to Station Road in Kinross, Perth and Kinross, at about 10.40am on Thursday.
The man has been taken to hospital for treatment and the road was briefly shut.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We have been in attendance at a road traffic collision involving a mobility scooter and a car.
"An elderly man who was driving the mobility scooter has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
"The road was closed for a short time to allow for collision investigation to be carried out."
