Woman arrested for attempted murder over injured baby

The six-month-old girl remains in a serious condition after the incident in Arbroath.

St Vigeans Road: Police incident in Arbroath on April 28. STV

A young woman has been arrested for the attempted murder of a baby girl who was critically injured.

The baby, only six months old, remains in a serious condition in hospital following the incident in Arbroath on or around Saturday, April 28.

Emergency services were called to the scene on St Vigeans Road shortly before 3pm.

The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, initially in a critical condition.

Police Scotland announced a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and should appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Scott Fotheringham said: "A joint child protection investigation is being carried out by Police Scotland, NHS and social work.

"A report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the woman is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday, May 11.

"The baby remains in a serious condition in hospital."

