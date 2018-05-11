V&A museum in Dundee to be opened with 3D festival

The two-day festival in September will celebrate design, music and performance.

V&A: The Dundee museum officially opens in September. V&A Dundee Museum of Design

A two-day festival celebrating design, music and performance will mark the opening of V&A Dundee.

The 3D Festival will be co-designed by young people from across Dundee and promoter DF Concerts and Events.

The festival will be held in Slessor Gardens with the new museum designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma as its backdrop.

The festival will open on September 14, the eve of the museum's official opening, with an outdoor performance involving music, design and dance.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the 3D Festival, a key event in Scotland's Year of Young People 2018.

Maryam Deeni, a member of V&A Dundee's Young People's Collective, said: "This is an opportunity for us to do something great and we want everyone to feel part of it.

"The opening celebrations will show off the new museum and will be a chance to highlight the great things that have been going on in Dundee for a long time.

"The festival will be a combination of what the city is proud of and the exciting things still to come."

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Government has been a long-time supporter of V&A Dundee, and the Year of Young People has put young people at the heart of this ground-breaking project.

"Our nation's young people are full of brilliant creative ideas and V&A Dundee's 3D Festival is a unique opportunity for them to harness these talents and truly make their mark on the future of Dundee and Scotland's flourishing art, design and creative scene."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: "In the Year of Young People, it is so inspiring to see that young people themselves are playing a central part in the celebration plans.

"This event will capture the spirit of innovation and ambition that is driving Dundee ahead."

It is supported by EventScotland, part of the VisitScotland Events Directorate, and Scotland's Year of Young People 2018 event fund.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said: "We are honoured to be working with V&A Dundee on what will be a globally significant event.

"We're truly excited about unveiling the line-up and details for the opening weekend - this is a very big deal for Scotland and in particular for the regeneration of Dundee, cementing its reputation as a city of design."

