Funeral of Liam Colgan to be held in the Highlands

The 29-year-old disappeared while attending his brother's stag do in February.

Liam Colgan: Funeral in Inverness. Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

The funeral of a man who died in Hamburg after going missing from his brother's stag-do will take place on Friday.

Liam Colgan disappeared on February 10 after travelling to the German city with a group of friends.

Extensive searches and social media campaigns were launched in a bid to find the 29-year-old.

Family members also travelled back and forward to Hamburg in the weeks and months after he went missing in a last hope of finding him alive.

His body was discovered by German police the River Elbe on April 23 after a 10-week search.

Mr Colgan's funeral will be held at 1pm at John Fraser and Son Funeral Home in Inverness.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.