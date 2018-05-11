Death of woman found on stretch of road 'unexplained'
Police confirmed that a body was found by a member of the public on Thursday night.
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near Perth.
A member of the public made the discovery on a small stretch of road on Thursday.
Officers attended the B8062 Auchterarder to Dunning Road after the find.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
The road has been closed as investigations into the death continue.
