Lonely cockerels Hen Solo and Cluck Rogers need new home

The Scottish SPCA is looking for homes for birds currently in care at their Aberdeenshire centre.

Henny Kravitz: Looking for a new home (SPCA).

Lonely cockerels Cluck Rogers, Hen Solo, Henny Kravitz and Tyrannosaurus Pecks are looking for a new home.

Staff at the Scottish SPCA's rehoming centre in Aberdeen have been looking after them for six months and are keen to find them new owners.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said the cockerels have been overlooked by visitors.

Cluck Rogers: Needing new home. Scottish SPCA

"These guys all arrived into our care through no fault of their own," he said.

"Our cockerels are looking for a free range home with some ladies for company."

The SPCA has re-homed animals of all shapes and sizes, such as a donkey and horse duo, a colony of rabbits and a team of twenty seven Shetland ponies.

