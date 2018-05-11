  • STV
  • MySTV

Elderly driver caused bus crash after forgetting glasses

STV

Avril Murray, 86, admitted driving carelessly by smashing her Skoda into a double decker.

Perth: Pensioner admitted causing the crash that injured ten.
Perth: Pensioner admitted causing the crash that injured ten.

An elderly driver crashed her car into a double decker bus injuring ten people after forgetting her glasses.

Avril Murray, 86, admitted causing the smash by driving carelessly and smashing her Skoda Roomster into the bus on the A977, at Balado crossroads, during August last year.

Her solicitor praised the driver of the bus for averting a major tragedy as it flew 30 metres across a field.

Murray was banned from driving for a year and ordered to resit her test as well as being fined £500 by Sheriff Kevin Veal.

He said: "The important factor here is public safety. There were no lasting medical problems for passengers on the bus but you have rightly identified there was potential for very serious injury."

Solicitor Douglas Williams, defending, said: "They collided pretty much across the central lane. The car was sent skittling back to the left and the bus ended up in a field.

"It was very skilful driving by the driver to keep it upright and level in the field and the passengers have him to thanks for that."

Fiscal depute Carol Whyte told Perth Sheriff Court the bus had left St Andrews bound for Stirling at 10am on August 5 last year and crashed at Balado crossroads just over an hour into the journey.

She said: "The accused appeared stationary at the crossroads and giving way to the bus, but suddenly and unexpectedly she drove forward in front of the bus.

"That caused the driver to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision but the front nearside corner of the bus collided with the car."

Ms Whyte said Murray's car flipped over onto its side, while the bus spun off the A977 and crossed a roadside verge before eventually coming to a halt in a field.

"The bus crashed through a perimeter fence and came to a stop approximately 30 metres into the field. An ambulance and the air ambulance were deployed.

"Ten of the bus passengers were injured. The bus was travelling at 50 miles per hour."

They suffered a variety of injuries and Murray told police: "I can't believe it. I'm normally so careful."

Murray, of Cleish, admitted driving carelessly and injuring ten passengers by failing to mount proper observation and give way on August 5.

Mr Williams said: "She is a very fit and active 86-year-old.

"She needs to wear spectacles when she is driving and had not been wearing them at the time, and that might have contributed.

"There is nothing in her health or condition to stop her driving.

"She lives in a very remote location. I would ask the court to consider allowing her to continue driving.

"She simply failed to look right again and then set off to cross the crossroads and the bus collided with her."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.