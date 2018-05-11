Strike a paws: Shetland's modelling dogs become online hit

Showcasing their talents, the insta-famous pack are social media's next big thing.

Strike a pose: Sheltand's favourite canine stars (Kaylee Robertson).

Murphy, Gimli, Fenton, Thiago, Thorin, Jara and Ghost are Scotland's next top canine models to take the world by storm.

Owned and trained by ambulance driver Kaylee Robertson, the pack is made up of six Shetland sheepdog's and one Aslaskan Klee Kai.

With each of the dog's names inspired by characters from Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, the pampered pooches are proving to be social media's latest trend.

The smouldering seven have been strutting their stuff on the beaches of Shetland's Atlantic coast to showcase what the Shetland Isles have to offer to the rest of the world.

Perfectly poised: Showcasing the beaches of Shetland (Kaylee Robertson).

Owner Kaylee said: "One of the main reasons I take photos is to promote and show off my beautiful home land. I wanted to promote Shetland, but from a different angle? And what catches people's eyes more than a cute fluffy dog!

"I have had people who have lived in Shetland for years asking me, 'Where was this photo taken? I must go there!'

"And some do not believe me that it was taken right here! People have thought we were abroad.

"My photos have been shown all over the world, featured in magazines, and they're even in the 2018 calendar for the

"Shetland Sheepdog Club of Victoria" based in Australia!

"The gang have also been used by local people to promote businesses.

"I have met people from all over the world who have come to Shetland to meet me having been inspired by my pictures."

Top dogs: Taking over social media (Kaylee Robertson).

Kaylee, from Scalloway, got a hand in training dogs as a child, and showed her own dog Flint at local competitions.

She said: "We won pretty much everything and I also scooped the junior handler with him. We sadly lost him to bone cancer.

"He was my inspiration and I cant help but think of him every time I get my camera out."

The Gilbert Bain hospital in Lerwick, Shetland, are set to receive a collection of photographs by the dynamic doggy squad which will be displayed throughout its wards.

Kaylee added: "For anyone wishing to train and take pics of dogs there is one rule - a happy dog makes a great photo!

"You can not take a pretty picture of a dog if they look sad.

"So relax, enjoy the moment and when the timing is right - take the shot!"

So fetch: Shetland's pack strike a paws (Kaylee Robertson).

