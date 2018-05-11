  • STV
  • MySTV

Liam Colgan's family pay heartfelt tributes at funeral

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Relatives described the 29-year-old as a 'vivid force of nature' at the service in Inverness.

Liam Colgan: 29-year-old's funeral attended by 400 people.
Liam Colgan: 29-year-old's funeral attended by 400 people. Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

Hundreds of mourners have turned out to pay tribute to Liam Colgan at his funeral in Inverness.

Friends and family gathered at John Fraser and Son Funeral Home in Inverness on Friday to pay their respects to the 29-year-old.

Around 400 people attended the service, with dozens having to stand as the venue reached its seating capacity.

He was remembered as a "vivid force of nature" who made a "lasting impression" to those he met.

Liam disappeared on February 10 after travelling to Hamburg with a group of friends for a stag do.

He was his brother Eamonn's best man and organised the trip to the German city himself.

His body was recovered by German police from the River Elbe on April 23 after a ten-week search, with his death described as a "tragic accident".

https://stv.tv/news/features/1413116-liam-colgan-family-s-long-search-brought-to-tragic-end/ | default

Eamonn, who is to marry Susan Dolan in October, said Liam was an "incredible uncle" to his two nieces.

"Liam was to be my best man," he added.

"He was very proud I had asked him, even though he initially believed I chose him as an easy option.

"The reason I had asked him was not only because he was my brother, but because he was one of my best friends.

"We know Liam would be very upset with us if we didn't go ahead with the wedding. We know Liam will be there with us in spirit."

Mourners heard he was a keen musician, performing solo and in bands, and footage of him playing at different venues was shown on screens, going as far back as a 2005 school talent show.

His father Brian said: "I could stand here and tell you how much I really miss him and how much it hurts and that so many people feel the same.

"But the turnout here tells that more elegantly than I ever could."

He added that he felt proud to be his father.

'Liam made a lasting impression on those here today. He was a vivid force of nature, a party in a full or empty room.'
Celebrant Laura Gillespie

Other speakers pointed to Liam's dry wit and caring attitude.

The search for the 29-year-old involved hundreds of volunteers helping with handing out leaflets and spreading the message.

His family travelled to Germany on several occasions, while people from Hamburg who did not know him took part in the campaign.

Donations were taken at the service for The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helped the family in their search.

Humanist celebrant Laura Gillespie, who conducted the service, said: "Liam made a lasting impression on those here today.

"He was a vivid force of nature, a party in a full or empty room."

She added words written by his mother Tricia, which said: "I was not a career person, I just loved the role of being a mum to my two beautiful boys.

"I'm so proud of how they both turned out. Liam, I love you so much.

"Granny will look after you now until I see you again."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.