Prisoner reported missing while on home leave 

Martin Stewart, 38, is a prisoner of HMP Castle Huntly in Dundee.

Absconder: Martin Stewart is missing from Castle Huntly.

A prisoner has absconded from Castle Huntly in Dundee.

Martin Stewart, 38, was on home leave when he disappeared.

Stewart has been missing since May 9 and is believed to have connections in Paisley.

If seen, members of the public are warned not to approach him and should instead contact the police on 101.

