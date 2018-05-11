Prisoner reported missing while on home leave
Martin Stewart, 38, is a prisoner of HMP Castle Huntly in Dundee.
A prisoner has absconded from Castle Huntly in Dundee.
Martin Stewart, 38, was on home leave when he disappeared.
Stewart has been missing since May 9 and is believed to have connections in Paisley.
If seen, members of the public are warned not to approach him and should instead contact the police on 101.
