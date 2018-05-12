Police trace prisoner reported missing from Castle Huntly
Martin Stewart absconded from the Dundee prison during a home visit.
A prisoner who absconded on Wednesday has been traced.
Martin Stewart, 38, was on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly when he went missing.
Police confirmed on Saturday that Stewart and been traced.
A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter."
