Police trace prisoner reported missing from Castle Huntly

Martin Stewart absconded from the Dundee prison during a home visit.

Found: Police discovered Martin Stewart.

A prisoner who absconded on Wednesday has been traced.

Martin Stewart, 38, was on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly when he went missing.

Police confirmed on Saturday that Stewart and been traced.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.