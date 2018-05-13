Man found seriously injured on road near Fort William

There are delays and diversions on Achintore Road.

A man has been found seriously injured near Fort William.

Emergency services were called to Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel to attend the injured man.

There are currently road closures and diversions in place.

Members of the public are asked to keep clear of the area until further notice.

