Man, 22, in critical condition after two-car crash

A woman was also taken to hospital for treatment after the collision.

Crash: The 22-year-old is in serious condition.

A 22-year-old male is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a two-car crash.

At around 10.35pm on Saturday police were called to the crash on the A952 near Hardyards, Mintlaw.

A white Mazda 3, which was driven by the 22-year-old, collided with a grey Landrover Discovery which was being driven by a 62-year-old woman.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

The woman was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Sergeant Andrew Meikleham said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.''

