Tesco lorry hit two cars before crashing into house
The driver was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident.
A supermarket lorry crashed into a house in Moray on Sunday morning.
At around 3.20am, the Tesco van ploughed into the house in Rothes.
The HGV hit two cars before striking the house on the High Street.
The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
It is believed he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.