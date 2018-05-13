Tesco lorry hit two cars before crashing into house

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident.

Crash: The Tesco lorry crashed into the house. Brian Smith

A supermarket lorry crashed into a house in Moray on Sunday morning.

At around 3.20am, the Tesco van ploughed into the house in Rothes.

The HGV hit two cars before striking the house on the High Street.

The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

It is believed he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.