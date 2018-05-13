Man with serious head injuries found lying on road

The incident took place near the Cruachan Hotel, Achintore Road.

Injured: The man was found lying on the road. The Write Image

A 44-year-old man was found with serious head injuries on a road in Fort William.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called to Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel to attend the injured man.

Police Scotland are appealing to the public who were in the area during the early hours of this morning to contact 101.

Road closures and diversions were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.