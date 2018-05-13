Man with serious head injuries found lying on road
The incident took place near the Cruachan Hotel, Achintore Road.
A 44-year-old man was found with serious head injuries on a road in Fort William.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called to Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel to attend the injured man.
Police Scotland are appealing to the public who were in the area during the early hours of this morning to contact 101.
Road closures and diversions were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
