Community buy-out plan for Urquhart Castle visitor centre.

Plans will be put forward next week for a community buy-out of Urquhart Castle visitor centre next to Loch Ness, STV News can reveal.

The popular site - among the most-frequented paid-for tourist attractions in Scotland - is currently owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

A community association is bidding for an asset transfer of the castle's visitor centre, car park and land.

It is also applying to buy the neighbouring tourist information centre and a significant area of parkland currently owned by Loch Ness Homes.

A spokesman for the GURCA-Community Association said: "The reason for considering asset transfer is to generate funds for the community."

A meeting will be held at Glenurquhart Public Hall on Tuesday, May 22, so local residents can be sounded out about the proposals first-hand

It comes after a community group on the island of Ulva successfully bought out the estate on the island and the neighbouring Isle of Mull.

Perched on the banks of Loch Ness beside the village of Drumnadrochit in the Highlands, Urquhart Castle commands great views up the length of the loch.

It is one of the main sites for reported sightings of the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

