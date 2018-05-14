Cannabis worth £100,000 found during car search on A9

The vehicle was pulled over by police south of Inverness and two men were arrested.

Cannabis haul was found in the car (file pic). © STV

Cannabis worth more than £100,000 was found after police stopped and searched a car.

The vehicle was pulled over by police on the A9 south of Inverness on Friday.

Two men, aged 43 and 45, were arrested in connection with the discovery.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police have called on anyone with information on the supply of drugs to contact them.

Detective Inspector William Nimmo said: "We rely on information from the public to help us intercept drugs bound for the streets of the Highlands.

"I would urge anyone with information which could help prevent criminal activity to pass it on to us on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

