Scottish EuroMillions winner misses out on £1m prize

The ticket was bought in Dundee for the EuroMillions draw on November 14.

Ticket: Unclaimed in Dundee. PA

Time has run out for the winner of a £1m lottery ticket bought in Dundee.

The ticket was bought for the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on November 14.

The winner had 180 days after the draw to claim their prize, but it expired at midnight on May 13.

The unclaimed prize money and the interest it has generated will now go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Senior winners' advisor at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

"We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it's a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner - the nation.

"This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects, like V&A Dundee, all over the UK funded by The National Lottery."

