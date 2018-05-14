Investigation after woman found dead on stretch of road

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was discovered in a wooded area near Auchterarder on Thursday.

Annalise Johnstone: Found dead 100 miles from home. Police Scotland

An investigation has been launched after a young woman's body was found on a roadside 100 miles from her home.

Annalise Johnstone, from Ayrshire, was discovered in a wooded area near the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old left her home in Ardrossan at around 5pm on Wednesday and travelled to Tayside.

She was last seen alive near to Ruthven Court, Auchterarder at around 10pm the same night.

Police investigating the death have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to trace a silver Ford Galaxy car which is linked to the enquiry and Ms Johnstone's mobile phone.

They are also looking for a bag of medication she had with her when she left the house.

Senior investigating officer, detective superintendent James Smith said: "I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Annalise at this time.

"We are also looking to trace her iPhone 5s mobile phone which is lime green in colour, within a red flip style case, and a small wallet which has the Marvel superhero thereon." Detective Superintendent James Smith.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and I would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

"Officers are carrying out forensic examinations as well as reviewing CCTV and speaking to the local community in and around the area.

"I am also keen to confirm the movements of a silver coloured Ford Galaxy motor vehicle, registration mark ST-67-HXL, which is linked this enquiry. I would appeal to the public who may have seen this vehicle to also contact police.

"We are also looking to trace her iPhone 5s mobile phone which is lime green in colour, within a red flip style case, and a small wallet which has the Marvel superheroes thereon.

"A clear bag of medication which is 4-5 inches in size which will have a sticker on it with Annalise's name is also missing.

"We are doing everything we can to try and find out what has happened to Annalise and would seek the assistance of the public in that respect.

"Please get in touch with us even if you think your information may not be relevant to the enquiry, it may prove vital in establishing what has happened to Annalise.

Chief Inspector Ian Scott, Local Area Commander for Perth and Kinross said : "We are aware the incident may raise concerns in Perthshire and the wider community but I would like to take the opportunity to reassure the public that there will be a visible police presence whilst investigations are carried out.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst this is ongoing and if anyone has any concerns or information, they should speak to an officer."

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

