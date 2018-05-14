Man critical after being found injured near hotel

The 44-year-old was discovered on Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel at about 3.50am on Sunday.

Police: The man was discovered near the Cruachan Hotel.

A man has been left fighting for his life after being found injured on a street in Fort William.

The 44-year-old was discovered on Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel at about 3.50am on Sunday.

He was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William and has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 41 and 22, were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released with inquiries ongoing.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how this man came to be injured.

"Our initial inquiries suggest this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public.

"Officers will continue to work in the area today and over the coming days, carrying out house to house enquiries and checking CCTV footage.

"I would ask anybody who was in the area near the Cruachan Hotel or on the High Street in Fort William in the early hours of Sunday morning who has not yet spoken to police to make contact as soon as possible.

Police Scotland closed the A82 at Achintore Road for several hours after the man was found on Sunday.

Officers have urged anyone with information to contact them on on 101, quoting incident 878 of May 13 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.