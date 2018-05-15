Man cut free from car following two-vehicle crash

The A90 has been closed in both directions at Hatton in Aberdeenshire.

Crash: Two vehicles involved. Google 2018

A man has been cut free from a car by firefighters following a crash on the A90.

The two-car collision took place near Hatton in Aberdeenshire shortly before 6am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Ellon and Peterhead were called to the scene and used cutting equipment to free the casualty.

The injured man was then handed over to paramedics.

The road has been closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic has been diverted via the A905 to Peterhead.

