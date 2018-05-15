Parents of newborns to be given video updates from hospital

Nurses will record footage of the newborns and send them directly to parents.

Newborns: Extra support for parents.

Parents of newborns that need extra care will now be able to receive video updates of their baby's progress.

The newly launched vCreate App will allow nurses at Aberdeen's Neonatal Unit to capture babies' first moments through video updates and send them securely to smartphones and tablets.

The videos that staff in the unit make will form part of a baby care diary that can be downloaded once their child has been discharged.

The new feature aims to give extra support to parents who are shocked at the early arrival of their newborn, and are concerned about their baby's wellbeing.

Nurse manager Nicole Bauwens said: "We hope that seeing their baby's progress will help to reassure families of their child's wellbeing.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to the Friends of the Special Nursery for funding this service for the Neonatal Unit, it will help parents to feel closer to their baby even when they are not able to be at their baby's cot side."

The service is open to all parents of babies receiving care in the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

