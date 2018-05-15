Deer shot, mutilated and dumped in bin bags by poachers

The deer - two pregnant females and a fawn - were found on Golf Road, Ellon.

Ellon: Bodies found among trees near car park. Scottish SPCA

Bin bags containing the mutilated remains of three deer were dumped near a car park by poachers.

The deer - two pregnant females and a fawn - were found on Golf Road in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on May 7.

One of the deer had been shot in the head, while another had been shot and decapitated.

The headless deer's uterus had also been cut open, exposing her dead young.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: "We suspect the deer were killed in a poaching related incident.

"Although deer can be killed lawfully, it is closed season which is given to female deer to protect their welfare and that of their young.

"The closed season takes place from April 1 to October 31.

"We are urging members of the public with information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.

"Calls are treated in the strictest confidence and can be left anonymously."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.