Dundee footballer arrested over 'nightclub brawl' in city

Paul McGowan is said to have been involved in a fight outside Underground nightclub.

Brawl: Allegedly happened outside nightclub.

A premiership footballer has been arrested over an alleged brawl at a nightclub.

Dundee FC midfielder Paul McGowan is said to have been involved in a fight outside Dundee's Underground club in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood he and other players went to the nightspot, in the city's South Tay Street, following the Dark Blues player of the year dinner on Sunday evening.

Around 2am an alleged fight developed at the door of the nightspot.

McGowan was later arrested and charged with assault by police and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in South Tay Street, Dundee, shortly after 2am on Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault.

"He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

