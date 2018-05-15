Man dies days after being found injured near hotel

Mark Maguire, 44, was discovered on Achintore Road in Fort William on Sunday.

Cruachan Hotel: Mr Maguire was found nearby.

A man has died two days after being found injured on a road in Fort William.

Mark Maguire, from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, was discovered on Achintore Road, near the Cruachan Hotel, at around 3.50am on Sunday.

The 44-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained. Two men, aged 22 and 41, were arrested and then released as investigations continue.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: "I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Maguire's family and friends at this time.

"They are very much in our thoughts as we continue with our enquiries.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances.

"Officers will be carrying out further enquiries in the local area today.

"I would encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting reference NP2313/18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

