<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5785081801001-raf-apache-attack-helicopters-training-in-highlands.jpg" />

RAF attack helicopters have been caught on camera during a training exercise in the Highlands.

The Apaches made a close fly-by of the RNLI's Loch Ness lifeboat station and they were later seen over Chanonry Point, near Inverness.

The helicopters from Wattisham in Suffolk are believed to be temporarily based at Kinloss Barracks in Moray.

The Apache is probably the world's most famous attack helicopter and was used in both Gulf Wars. It has recently been deployed in Iraq against the Islamic State.

Crew members from the Army Air Corps based at Wattisham will take part in Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday.

The Prince served with the Army Air Corps (AAC) there between 2011 and 2014.

