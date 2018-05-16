Wind farm off Trump course 'ready for President's visit'

Donald Trump fought a series of failed legal battles against the wind farm.

A wind farm which Donald Trump fought a series of failed legal battles against could be finished in time for his visit to the UK.

Seven of the world's most powerful wind turbines have been built off the coast of Aberdeen, a short distance from the US President's golf course.

Each turbine stands around 630ft tall - the height of three Scott Monuments - and Vattenfall intends to build another four over the next month.

Mr Trump claims they will spoil the view from his course at Balmedie, which was given planning permission three years before the wind farm.

He described wind turbines as "ugly, money-sucking, bird-killing industrial windmills".

Trump International: View of the turbines from golf course.

Mr Trump is expected to visit Scotland during his working visit to the UK in July.

If he does head north the President is likely to spend time at one of his two golf courses in Scotland; Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

He last visited Scotland in 2016 during a brief break from his successful run for the presidency.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Bay wind farm, officially known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, has been welcomed as a breakthrough for renewables in Scotland.

Vattenfall claims the completed wind farm, which is expected to generate power for the first time this summer, could supply up to 70% of Aberdeen's electricity.

