Rogue traders threatened victims who refused to pay

Two rogue traders operating in the north east have pleaded guilty to a series of scams and threatening behaviour.

Larry and Jerry Connors, trading as Tayside Drives, targeted elderly and vulnerable residents in Moray in 2015 with offers of work that was overpriced and of poor quality.

When they sought payment, they threatened their victims to force them to part with cash.

One elderly Elgin woman, Mary Brander, who is now deceased, was charged £3200 for driveway repairs that were valued at less than a third of that. The pair refused to leave Mrs Brander's premises until she paid them the cash.

Another victim refused to pay, and the pair threatened violence to her and her children. When she still refused they smashed the work they had done.

After pleading guilty at Elgin Sheriff Court, the pair will be sentenced at a future date.

Speaking after the hearing, Trading Standards officer Muriel Allan warned locals to be vigilant to scams and rogue dealers.

She said: "We would urge all residents to engage tradesmen from a known company or from reliable recommendation, and never to accept an offer of work on the doorstep.

"No bona fide business seeks work like that."