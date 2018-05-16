Woman and toddler injured in 'hit-and-run' at Burger King

A 34-year-old has been charged in relation to the incident in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Hit and run: Woman charged in connection with incident.

A driver has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run left a woman and toddler requiring hospital treatment.

The woman, 34, allegedly failed to stop and report the collision near to Burger King on Links Road, Aberdeen at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The injured pair, a 34-year-old woman and her 14-month-old daughter, were taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The child was discharged after receiving the all-clear after being checked over by the hospital's A&E department and her mother received treatment for suspected neck and spinal injuries.

The woman charged in connection with the incident has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.