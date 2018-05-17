Man left unconscious after serious assault near harbour

Police were called to the scene in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday night.

Stonehaven: Emergency services called to scene at 7pm. Gary Cruden

A man has been left unconscious and seriously injured after an attack near a harbour in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Stonehaven at around 7pm on Wednesday following reports of an incident.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where a Police Scotland spokesman said he remained unconscious.

Officers urged people to stay away from a stretch of the High Street between Dunnottar Avenue down to the harbour.

It was closed off while inquiries are made.

A spokesman for the force said on Wednesday night: "The area has been closed off by police to allow for enquiries to be carried out into a serious incident whereby a male was injured during an assault."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been urged to phone 101 and quote incident 3601 of Wednesday, May 16.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.