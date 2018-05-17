Man arrested over 'serious assault' near harbour 

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital injured after the alleged attack in Stonehaven.

Stonehaven: Alleged incident happened on High Street near harbour. STV

A man has been arrested over an alleged assault which left another man unconscious and with serious injuries.

The 21-year-old victim remains in hospital after the suspected attack on the High Street in Stonehaven, near the town's harbour.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly after 7pm on Wednesday where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident.

Detective inspector Stewart Drummond said: "This has been a contained incident and I would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and patience while enquiries were progressed in the area last night.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information about this incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 3601 of May 16."

