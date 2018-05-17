Top university role filled by principal's business partner

Principal Ferdinand von Prondznski owns a £12m Irish castle with his promoted colleague.

Knockdrin Castle: Entrance to £12m estate in Ireland. CC by Aldo1981

A probe is under way after a senior role at Robert Gordon University was filled by the principal's business partner, with whom he owns a £12m castle in Ireland.

Principal Ferdinand von Prondznski is being investigated by an internal panel at the Aberdeen-based university over concerns raised by a whistleblower.

The Press and Journal reported a complaint had been made to the university on Monday that Professor von Prondznksi and new vice-principal Gordon McConnell had not declared their business dealings together.

The connection was not published in the minutes of the university's board meeting last December or its academic council in March.

Ferdinand von Prondznski: Principal owns gothic Irish castle. © STV

The newspaper revealed Prof von Prondznski and Prof McConnell are the only directors in a firm involved in the ownership of Knockdrin Castle and estate in County Westmeath, Ireland.

Last year, the 18th-century Gothic castle - Prof von Prondznski's family home - was put on the market for €13.5m (£11.8m).

A spokeswoman for Robert Gordon University said: "The university is aware of the matter.

"We are following our public interest review policy procedure and are therefore not in a position to comment at this stage."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.