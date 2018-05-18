Family of Eilidh MacLeod to run 10k to fund memorial

Aunt, cousins and family friends are on 'Team Eilidh' for the Great Manchester Run.

Eilidh MacLeod: Memorial planned for Barra teenager.

Eleven friends and family members of Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod will do the Great Manchester Run to raise funds for a memorial to her.

The teenager, from Barra, was one of 22 people killed when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in May 22, 2017.

She attended the concert with friend Laura Macintyre, who was seriously injured in the blast but has since recovered.

Eilidh's aunt Suzanne White, 42, has been fundraising under the banner 'Team Eilidh' to create a memorial to the 14-year-old on the Hebridean island.

Her two children - Eilidh's cousins - are part of the 11-strong team training for the 10k in Manchester.

Ms White said: "We could have picked, I guess, a 10k elsewhere, a half-marathon, but I think the whole Manchester connection and knowing that we'll get that support on the day as well is one of the reasons that we've gone forward for it."

Asked what she thought her niece would make of Team Eilidh's 10k ambitions, she replied: "I think she would probably think I was crazy.

"She's known me for many years and although we went out for long walks on the beach, I don't think she's ever seen me run - ever."

The family has already raised more than £4500 via a JustGiving page.

