Man rescued by lifeboat crews after falling into River Tay

Broughty Ferry RNLI launched the rescue mission at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

RNLI: The man was handed over to ambulance staff (file pic). © STV

A man has been rescued after falling into the Tay near Dundee's Riverside Drive.

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry RNLI were launched after reports of a person being seen in the water around 8pm on Wednesday.

The man was recovered from the water and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The volunteer crews were alerted just after 8pm.

"With the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the inshore lifeboat was launched at 8.07pm with the Elizabeth of Glamis, the larger all weather lifeboat, following four minutes later.

"On arrival at scene the inshore lifeboat crew assisted a male from the water into the boat.

"He was then transferred to the all weather lifeboat before being transported safely to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station, where he was then passed into the care of a waiting ambulance crew."

The condition of the rescued man is unknown.

