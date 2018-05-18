Scots cyclists 'honoured' to be invited to royal wedding

Kirsty and Kerry MacPhee received invites for their promotional work for the Western Isles.

The wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place this Saturday and people around the world will be watching.

For some, it will be an opportunity to have friends round and throw parties.

But for others, like cycling sisters Kirsty and Kerry MacPhee, they will get to see the events unfold up close.

Kerry competed in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and they have both participated in the Island Games.

The pair, from the Western Isles, were invited to the royal wedding several months ago but thought it was a joke at first.

Kerry said: "Well, the first I knew of it was a phone call from Lord Lieutenant of the Western Isles and I didn't even know there was such a thing.

'I'm not sure we're worthy of going to a royal wedding or we've done huge things in the Western Isles.' Kerry MacPhee

"I did think that someone was pulling my leg, thinking 'what is going on here?'.

"The second thing I thought was I'm not sure we're worthy of going to a royal wedding or we've done huge things in the Western Isles.

"But the Lord Lieutenant explained to us we've always been ambassadors for the Western Isles and we've been very inspiring for younger people having done a lot to raise the profile of the Western Isles as well, so for those reasons, he wanted us to be the people who were there to represent the Western Isles."

The sisters said they were ecstatic at the honour of being selected to attend, with Kirsty adding: "It's so nice that we've been chosen as sisters and that we can be there to support each other.

"We're quite fortunate in that we get to take a plus one as well.

"Although Kerry's plus one idea was Mam and Dad and I said 'surely partners' so there was a bit of a dispute about that."

With her partner in tow, Kirsty, who is also getting married in October, is hoping to get in the wedding spirit at the event.

Kerry joked: "I am expecting her to come back from the wedding requesting a big carriage, with four white horses and the longest train."

But more than that, they're excited to meet all the other attendees who will be gathered in Windsor Gardens.

"It'll be nice to find out who the other people are, who have been invited from the other areas across the UK," Kirsty added.

