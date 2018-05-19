Warning as more than 30 firefighters tackle huge wildfire

Nine fire engines attended a large heather blaze in Spittal in the Highlands.

Wildfire: Increased risk this weekend. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a wildfire in the Highlands, while the public has been warned such fires are preventable.



Nine appliances were called to Mybster Croft in Spittal, Caithness, at 11.42am on Saturday to deal with the large heather fire, and crews remain at the scene dealing with hotspots.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is calling on the public to help cut the likelihood of such blazes spreading across the country, which can "devastate vast areas of land".

With the country experiencing warmer weather, the service said there is an increased risk of wildfire in Scotland in place until Sunday.

Area manager Bruce Farquharson said: "A great many people will be enjoying the outdoors in the good weather this weekend.

"We urge everyone to make sure that they don't increase the chance of wildfire - be aware of the risks and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

"Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

"They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities."

He added: "Right now, many firefighters across Scotland are actively tackling wildfires, working to protect our communities and their efforts have to be commended.

"However, many of these fires are preventable, and we again urge people to read our safety advice, and enjoy the weather responsibly."

