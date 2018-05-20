Topless attacker seriously injures man outside Morrisons

The victim has been kept in hospital following the incident in Perth on Thursday.

Morrisons: Incident happened in store car park. 2018 Google

A man has been seriously injured by a topless assailant in a Morrisons car park.

The assault took place outside the Morrisons store on Caledonian Road, Perth, at around 6.45pm on Thursday.

The 43-year-old victim remains in Perth Royal Infirmary due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The male suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 8in, of medium build and with dark hair.

He was topless and was wearing light shorts or jogging bottoms and round black sunglasses at the time of the attack.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or may have seen the incident or the male responsible making off after the attack is requested to call 101 and speak to any officer."

Alternatively, witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.

