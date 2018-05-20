Driver, 17, seriously hurt in crash on unclassified road

The one-car smash happened on the Cruden Bay to Gask road in Aberdeenshire.

Crash: Incident happened on Aberdeenshire road. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A 17-year-old driver has been seriously injured in a one-car smash on an unclassified rural road.

The crash took place on the Cruden Bay to Gask road near North Teuchan, Aberdeenshire, at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

The teenage boy was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa and was the sole occupant of the car.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

Road policing sergeant Colin Matheson said, "We would like to hear from anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the collision or in the area beforehand.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 5302 of May 19."

