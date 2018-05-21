Alleyway cordoned off after sex attack in city centre

St Pauls Court in Dundee has been taped off following a sexual assault on Monday morning.

Cordon: Police have taped the lane off. Google 2018/Police Scotland

An alleyway has been cordoned off following a sex attack in a city centre.

The sexual assault happened in St Pauls Court in Dundee in the early hours of Monday morning.

The area connecting Seagate and Murraygate has been taped off by police.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a report of a sexual assault which took place in St Pauls Court during the early hours of Monday.

"Inquiries are at an early stage.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in this area late on Sunday into the early hours of Monday who saw or heard anything which they believe may be of interest to call us on 101 or speak with any police officer."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.