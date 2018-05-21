Council confirm plans to resume Aberdeen Music Centre

An ongoing row between the council and tutors meant lessons were suspended last year.

Aberdeen Music Centre: To be resumed in August.

Aberdeen City Council have confirmed plans to resume a valued music tuition service to the city this year.

An ongoing row between the council and tutors meant lessons at Aberdeen Music Centre had been suspended since last summer.

But now after a long campaign a spokesman for the council say plans are at an advance stage to resume the service in August.

In February world famous percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie joined the list of voices asking for its return.

The return has now been made possible following extensive talks between council representatives and instructors at the centre.

And it is hoped that it will be back open in time for children returning to school after the summer holidays.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: "We can confirm plans are at an advanced stage to enable the Music Centre to resume in August.

"This has been made possible through close working between the Council and music instructors to develop a new working model.

"The timetabling of specific groups and transport arrangements is currently being developed, with the aim of confirming in time for the new school year."

Speaking earlier this year Dame Evelyn, who has won numerous awards and performed around the world, spoke of her frustration at the closure.

She said: "I just can't express my sheer frustration, my anger and disbelief.

"Througout Aberdeenshire we give so much to the larger community and our international audiences too, and to think that so many of these things are going to be cut back or stopped, I just don't understand."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.