Dundee named as one of Europe's top destinations for 2018

Lonely Planet hails the 'exciting transformation of the city's historic waterfront'.

Tourism: The spectacular new V&A Dundee will open in September. V&A Dundee Museum of Design

Dundee has been named by Lonely Planet as one of its top European destinations for 2018.

Scotland's fourth largest city was praised for its "growing cultural scene and the exciting transformation of the city's historic waterfront".

The accolade follows similar recommendations from media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Bloomberg and The Guardian.

The opening of V&A Dundee in September as well as a number of other high-profile redevelopments has thrust the East of Scotland into the global spotlight.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This is a deserved accolade for Dundee, and further evidence of the city's growing reputation as a top tourist destination.

"The Open Championship at Carnoustie, and the opening of the V&A - which is backed by Scottish Government funding - make 2018 a big year for tourism in Dundee and the wider Angus area.

"I know that everyone associated with the local tourism industry is working hard to make the most of these opportunities, and to make sure all visitors from around the world get a typically warm Dundee welcome."

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: "It's great that through its Best in Europe list Lonely Planet is highlighting exciting destinations that visitors may not have thought to explore.

"With the arrival of V&A Dundee, the city is fast becoming the star of the Scottish travel scene and thanks to accolades like this one, more and more people will discover what we have known for some time, that Dundee is a must-visit destination."

Mr Roughead said the city "represents the very best of modern Scotland".

He added: "It is home to welcoming people, a thriving creative scene, exciting new businesses and a diverse range of fascinating attractions.

"This is an exciting new chapter for tourism in Dundee, the excitement is palpable and the tourism industry is working hard to capitalise on this unmissable opportunity.

"Now is Dundee's time to shine. Now is the time for the world to discover Dundee."

Councillor John Alexander, Leader of Dundee City Council said: "Being on Lonely Planet's definitive list of 10 places in Europe that people should visit in the next 12 months is a tremendous badge of honour and is fitting recognition of the work that so many people have put in over so many years to get us to where we are now."

And Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: "It's great recognition of what we've known for years - Dundee is a fast-changing, vibrant and exciting city for people to visit.

"Dundee has so much to offer visitors and the city is at the heart of a very beautiful region.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to V&A Dundee from all other the world when we open this September."

