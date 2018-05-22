  • STV
Distillery visitors set to double after £140m investment

STV

A new distillery and visitor centre for The Macallan opens in Speyside next month.

Tourism: Astists' impression of the new visitor centre, which will open next month.

Visitors to a famous distillery are expected to double after the completion of a £140m development.

Work began on a new distillery and visitor centre for The Macallan on the Easter Elchies estate in Speyside at the end of 2014 and the first whisky ran through the stills in December last year.

The design of the modern centre in Moray is said "take its cues" from the surrounding landscape and will open to the public on June 2.

Spirits company Edrington said the development is part of a £500m investment in the brand and will enable production of The Macallan to increase by a third if required.

About 60 new jobs are also being created within the new centre, with visitor numbers expected to double in the first year.

Ian Curle, chief executive of Edrington, said: "This is an exciting occasion for Edrington and The Macallan.

"It's an authentic, abiding, ambitious investment that will match consumer expectations for generations to come.

"When the doors open in June, we expect this new Macallan enterprise to deliver significant benefits for the tourism industry, Scotch whisky exports and the economy."

The new centre was designed by architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and its undulating timber roof structure is said to be "one of the most complicated timber roof structures in the world," with 380,000 individual parts.

Lead architect Graham Stirk said: "The Macallan estate truly is a special place; a place we have come to love and respect hugely.

"The vision was always ambitious but this enabled us to challenge our own thinking to create something so dramatic and awe-inspiring.

"It has been an honour to play our part in shaping the next chapter for The Macallan."

