Fire rips through industrial estate destroying buildings

A fire has ripped through an industrial estate, destroying buildings.
The blaze happened at Friarton Industrial Estate in Perth at 12.50am on Tuesday.
More than 35 firefighters were called to tackle the flames on Friarton Road, which have destroyed several buildings.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.50am on Tuesday to reports of a fire within industrial buildings at Friarton Bridge Park, Friarton Road, Perth.
"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene and firefighters are working to contain and extinguish a large and well developed fire.
"Crews currently remain at the scene."
