Fire rips through industrial estate destroying buildings

The blaze happened at Friarton Industrial Estate in Perth at 12.50am on Tuesday.

Blaze: More than 35 firefighters called. Google 2018/STV

A fire has ripped through an industrial estate, destroying buildings.

More than 35 firefighters were called to tackle the flames on Friarton Road, which have destroyed several buildings.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.50am on Tuesday to reports of a fire within industrial buildings at Friarton Bridge Park, Friarton Road, Perth.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene and firefighters are working to contain and extinguish a large and well developed fire.

"Crews currently remain at the scene."

