Factory worker jailed for shattering supervisor's skull

Disgruntled employee Jon Craig left Katarzyna Jaloszynska unable to speak after the attack.

Jon Craig: Carried out attack in Elgin.

A former shortbread factory worker who shattered a supervisor's skull has been jailed for six years.

Jon Craig left 44-year-old Katarzyna Jaloszynska unable to speak after smashing bones in her face.

The assault took place as she left her Elgin home to catch the bus to her work at Walkers shortbread factory in Aberlour.

Father-of-five Craig admitted assaulting her to the danger of her life on October 26 last year after an original charge of attempted murder was reduced.

Craig claimed Ms Jaloszynska's attitude towards him changed after he broke up with one of her friends.

The 55-year-old said she would take him off easy jobs and put him on cleaning duties. He said he felt she was punishing him.

Ms Jaloszynska left for work minutes before her husband heard screaming and found her badly injured, covered in blood and unable to speak.

Emergency surgery was carried out at Aberdeen Royal Hospital to remove fragments of bone from her brain.

She is still unable to speak but can respond to spoken words.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, judge Lord Mulholland said: "Your attack was cowardly and vicious, but for the skill of the surgeon she could have died.

"When detained, you lied to the police about having no knowledge of the attack on this lady."

Craig, from Elgin, made a formal complaint in April 2016 claiming he was being "abused, singled out, harassed and racially discriminated" against by Ms Jaloszynska, who is Polish.

He resigned from the company on May 23, 2016, citing child care as the reason. When questioned by police, Craig initially denied the assault.

He told officers: "Me and other factory workers were treated like Jews in a death camp."

Defence counsel Shahid Latif said Craig has expressed "remorse and regret".

In mitigation he said: "He's sorry, he has accepted his guilt, he has pled guilty."

